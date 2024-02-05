GIFT a SubscriptionGift
117 houses built in Anaikuttam Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp inaugurated

February 05, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K.S. Masthan hands over keys of newly constructed houses to inmates of of the camp at Anaikuttam near Sivakasi on Monday.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare K.S. Masthan on Monday inaugurated 117 houses constructed at the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camp at Anaikuttam near Sivakasi.

The houses have been built at a cost of ₹5.88 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, established 106 camps for Sri Lankan Tamils who fled to Tamil Nadu. Now, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered to ensure basic amenities in the camps and sanctioned ₹300 crore for constructing 3,510 houses in the first phase across the State.

The Anaikuttam camp had 124 families with 349 members. Besides, constructing 117 houses, the department proposed to build a compound wall at a cost of ₹19.60 lakh, an overhead tank (₹19.50 lakh), working shed (₹9.60 lakh) and road (₹9.55 lakh). All these works, including providing drinking water connections, were under way.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said 700 hutments in various camps were being replaced with concrete roofed houses in the district. Among them, 140 houses were inaugurated by the Chief Minister in Sevalur.

Deputy Director, Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare K. Ramesh, District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Dhandapandi, Virudhunagar Municipal Chairman Madhavan and Sivakasi Deputy Mayor Vignesh Priya were among those present.

