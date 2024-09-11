116 dropouts readmitted in schools, colleges in Thoothukudi district

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation organised an awareness and guidance event to bring school dropouts back to the educational institutions by readmitting them in schools or colleges.

The special event that was organised on Wednesday focused on students who failed to appear for Plus Two public exam, students who had passed Plus Two but did not join graduation programmes in colleges and students who discontinued their schooling while studying in Classes VIII, IX, X, XI or XII. After the Department of School Education identified the dropouts, the teachers of the schools where these children studied last met the parents and the students at their home to ask them to continue their education.

These parents and the dropouts were asked to attend this event held at VOC College here on Wednesday and over 150 students participated. To instill confidence in the minds of the students from poor families, the district administration had roped in good number of banks to give educational loans to them.

Inaugurating the programme, District Collector K. Elambahavath said similar events would be organised in Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur Revenue Divisions also to bring every school dropout back to the school and ensure their continued education. The parents, citing their poverty, should not become an obstacle to their children’s unhindered education.

“Hence, we’ve brought the bankers to this programme who are ready to give loans for your children’s continued education,” said Mr. Elambahavath, who handed over education loan amounting to ₹31.64 lakh to five students.

As the programme, attended by 157 dropouts with their parents, came to an end, 116 of them expressed their desire to continue education and got readmitted in the schools and the colleges, informed Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu.

Chief Educational Officer Ganesa Murthy, Assistant Director of Skill Development Angel Vijaya Nirmala, District Backward Class Welfare Officer Vigneswaran and others were present.

