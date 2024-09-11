GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

116 dropouts readmitted in schools, colleges in Thoothukudi district

Published - September 11, 2024 06:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K. Elambahavath at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

District Collector K. Elambahavath at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation organised an awareness and guidance event to bring school dropouts back to the educational institutions by readmitting them in schools or colleges.

 The special event that was organised on Wednesday focused on students who failed to appear for Plus Two public exam, students who had passed Plus Two but did not join graduation programmes in colleges and students who discontinued their schooling while studying in Classes VIII, IX, X, XI or XII. After the Department of School Education identified the dropouts, the teachers of the schools where these children studied last met the parents and the students at their home to ask them to continue their education.

These parents and the dropouts were asked to attend this event held at VOC College here on Wednesday and over 150 students participated. To instill confidence in the minds of the students from poor families, the district administration had roped in good number of banks to give educational loans to them.

 Inaugurating the programme, District Collector K. Elambahavath said similar events would be organised in Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur Revenue Divisions also to bring every school dropout back to the school and ensure their continued education. The parents, citing their poverty, should not become an obstacle to their children’s unhindered education.

 “Hence, we’ve brought the bankers to this programme who are ready to give loans for your children’s continued education,” said Mr. Elambahavath, who handed over education loan amounting to ₹31.64 lakh to five students.

 As the programme, attended by 157 dropouts with their parents, came to an end, 116 of them expressed their desire to continue education and got readmitted in the schools and the colleges, informed Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu.

 Chief Educational Officer Ganesa Murthy, Assistant Director of Skill Development Angel Vijaya Nirmala, District Backward Class Welfare Officer Vigneswaran and others were present.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.