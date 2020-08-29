115 test positive in Madurai

MADURAI

29 August 2020 20:05 IST

382 patients discharged on a single day in Theni district

A total of 115 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Saturday, taking the tally to 13,894. All the cases were indigenous, according to the State health bulletin.

A total of 114 people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities in the district, the total number of discharged till date being 12,684. With four people succumbing to the disease, the death toll has risen to 354. There are 856 active cases as on date.

Advertising

Advertising

After 126 persons tested positive on Saturday, the number of positive cases in Virudhunagar district went up to 12,433. As 114 persons were discharged from various hospitals (11,834 persons discharged till date), the number of active cases stands at 538. The death toll rose to 187 after a 67-year-old man died at a private hospital on August 28.

Theni recorded 127 fresh cases which took the tally to 12,420. There were 382 discharges on a single day. Dindigul recorded 127 new cases after which the total positive cases moved to 6,345. The hospitals had discharged 28 people.

Ramanathapuram had 37 new patients with which the total moved to 4,665. There were 41 discharges. Sivaganga tested 33 cases, taking the tally to 3,995. There were 58 discharges.

Southern districts

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the southern districts continues to grow as the four districts collectively recorded 479 new cases on Saturday.

Kanniyakumari reported the highest number of fresh cases as 161 tested positive to take the tally to 9,336 and the number of active cases to 1,272 even as 271 patients were discharged. Six patients succumbed to the viral infection.

In Tirunelveli, the figure touched 9,301 with 154 new cases. While 1,299 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 151 persons were discharged. With the death of three patients, the total number of deaths rose to 170.

Thoothukudi’s infection tally moved up to 11,201 and the number of active cases to 849 after the district reported 89 new cases while 98 persons were discharged from hospitals. As a patient succumbed to the viral infection, the death tally stands at 111.

Tenkasi had 75 new cases to raise the tally to 5,233 and the number of active cases to 964. While 55 patients were discharged, one patient died, taking the total number of deaths to 102.