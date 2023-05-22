115 students from govt. schools to take part in training programme in the Nilgiris

May 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

In a joint initiative of the Virudhunagar administration and the School Education Department, 115 students of government schools of the district were chosen by faculty members to participate in a five-day training programme in the Nilgiris from May 23 to 27.

The move was aimed at engaging senior students (Plus One) studying in the government schools in a productive way during the summer holidays. Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan flagged off the bus from the Collectorate.

Officials said the Collector had been pro-active and engaging students in the right direction since he took charge. He roped in the Tourism Department and organised day tours for students to Keeladi to see the artefacts displayed at the museum in Sivaganga district.

Similarly, he was instrumental in arranging a field visit for 1,660 senior school students under the Naan Mudalvan scheme to higher educational institutions in Madurai such as Agricultural College and Research Institute, Thiagarajar College and American College. Interested girl students from the district were also given 10-day training in drawing on canvas at VPMM College.

The Nilgiris trip will be held at Lawrence School and CSI Engineering College. During the stay, the students would be taught skills, leadership qualities, economy and political and eco-system. Thanking the government, the Collector and their teachers, some of the girl students hoped it would be a great and unique learning experience for them.