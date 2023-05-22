ADVERTISEMENT

115 students from govt. schools to take part in training programme in the Nilgiris

May 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Srikrishna L 2193

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan with government school students in Virudhunagar on Monday.

In a joint initiative of the Virudhunagar administration and the School Education Department, 115 students of government schools of the district were chosen by faculty members to participate in a five-day training programme in the Nilgiris from May 23 to 27.

The move was aimed at engaging senior students (Plus One) studying in the government schools in a productive way during the summer holidays. Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan flagged off the bus from the Collectorate.

Officials said the Collector had been pro-active and engaging students in the right direction since he took charge. He roped in the Tourism Department and organised day tours for students to Keeladi to see the artefacts displayed at the museum in Sivaganga district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, he was instrumental in arranging a field visit for 1,660 senior school students under the Naan Mudalvan scheme to higher educational institutions in Madurai such as Agricultural College and Research Institute, Thiagarajar College and American College. Interested girl students from the district were also given 10-day training in drawing on canvas at VPMM College.

The Nilgiris trip will be held at Lawrence School and CSI Engineering College. During the stay, the students would be taught skills, leadership qualities, economy and political and eco-system. Thanking the government, the Collector and their teachers, some of the girl students hoped it would be a great and unique learning experience for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US