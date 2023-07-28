₹114.51 crore loan given to 915 entrepreneurs in Virudhunagar district

July 28, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday handed over loan sanction orders of ₹114.51 crore to 915 entrepreneurs under various government schemes for MSME at a special loan facilitation camp held here.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ramachandran said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was insisting on equitable and inclusive development and wanted to encourage entrepreneurship through governments special schemes.

At the loan facilitation camp, all the banks, its officials, including Lead District Manager, District Industries Centre, officials of various State Government departments were present.

The presence of officials from banks, departments like Mahilar Thittam, DRDA, TAHDCO would help in explaining to the entrepreneurs about the schemes, subsidies and get eligible persons loans on the same day, he said.

The banks in Virudhunagar district have given ₹396.24 crore loans to 3,242 entrepreneurs in the first quarter of 2023-24. In April 2024, ₹114.51 crore loan has been distributed to 915 entrepreneurs, he said.

District Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the facilitation camps would be held once in three months to ensure more people got the loans without any hassle.

Stating that Virudhunagar district had highest number of MSME units, he said efforts would be taken to create more entrepreneurs. He said that loans through Mahalir Thittam would help upliftment of women.

Chief Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Thoothukudi, Nagaiah, Assistant General manager, Canara Bank, Thoothukudi, Surendra Babu, Regional Manager, State Bank of India, Thoothukudi, Senthilkumar, Regional manager, Indian Bank, Karaikudi, Damodaran, DIC gneral manager, Ramasubramanian, District Lead Bank Manager, R. Pandiselvam, Virudhunagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president, V.V.s. Yogan were present.

