Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1.14 lakh from the office of Deputy Registrar at Kallikudi in Madurai district on Friday. No arrests were made.

Based on a tip-off, the DVAC officials conducted the raid and seized unaccounted cash from various places in the office. Following the seizure, the officials questioned the officials. Once the investigation concludes, arrests would be made, said DVAC officials.

