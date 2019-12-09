113 nominations received on day one in Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI

As nomination for various positions in the rural local bodies commenced on Monday, 113 persons filed their nominations on the first day.

For the 3,537 positions in the rural civic bodies in the district, which will go to polls in two phases on December 27 and 30, 113 candidates, including 103 for village panchayat wards and 10 for village panchayat presidents, filed their nominations on the first day of nomination.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri reviewed the arrangements made in Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam and Alwarthirunagari unions for the distribution of nomination papers to the aspirants and for receiving the nominations from the candidates.

He said that counting of votes polled in the rural local bodies would be taken up in the schools or colleges in the 12 unions of the district.

In Kanniyakumari district, 107 nominations were received on the first day including 96 for village panchayat wards, 7 for village panchayat president and 4 for panchayat union ward.