113 nominations received in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

A total of 113 nominations, seven for panchayat presidents and 106 for panchayat ward members, were filed on Monday, the first day for filing papers for the rural local body elections.

After chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said that the first phase of election on December 27 will cover the 194 panchayats under five panchayat unions of Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Watrap, Vembakottai and Sivakasi.

Besides election to 10 posts of district panchayat ward members, the first phase of election will be also for 103 posts of panchayat union ward members, 194 posts of panchayat presidents, 1,554 panchayat members.

A total of 5.54 lakh voters — 2,71,035 men, 2,83,621 women and 63 others — would cast their votes from 1.028 polling booths.

In the second phase of election to be held on December 30, a total of 4,88,863 voters will vote to elect 10 district panchayat ward members, 97 panchayat union ward members, 256 panchayat presidents and 1,818 panchayat ward members under the six panchayat unions of Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli, Narikudi and Sattur.

Among the voters are 2,39,290 men, 2,49,542 women and 31 others.

The State Election Commission has appointed three Returning Officers and 20 Assistant Returning Officers to conduct the election for the 20 posts of district panchayt ward members. Similarly, 11 ROs and 39 AROs would hold the polls for 200 panchayat union ward members.

To conduct the election for the 450 posts of panchayat presidents and 3,372 posts of panchayat ward members, another 11 ROs and 532 AROs have been appointed.

The indirect election to elect 11 posts of panchayat union chairman, 11 panchayt union vice chairman, one post of District Panchayat president and 450 vice-presidents of panchayats would be held on January 11, the Collector said.

Stating that the model code of conduct has come into force since December 7, the Collector appealed to all the political parties to abide its rules.

No poll campaign should be held at places of worships and personal criticism should be avoided, he said.

The campaign can be done between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

District Revenue Officer, K. Udhayakumar, Sub Collector, Sivakasi, C. Dineshkumar, Project Director (DRDA), Suresh, Personal Assistant (Local Body Elections) to Collector, Palani, were present.