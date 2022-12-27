1.13 lakh people benefited through job fairs, says Labour Welfare Minister

December 27, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy here on Tuesday distributed identity cards to construction workers who registered themselves as members of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board.

Speaking ot the occasion, Mr. Ganesan said as part of the several measures taken to benefit the construction workers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched a housing scheme — a first of its kind in the country — to construct 10,000 houses for them by providing an assistance of ₹4 lakh each.

The Minister said job fairs were conducted at 69 places across the State by various departments, through which over 1.13 lakh people were employed. Out of the 72,000 participants of the employment camp held in Chengalpattu in the presence of Mr. Stalin, 8,600 got jobs, he added.

Mr. Ganesan said 1.15 lakh people had registered to participate in the camp to be held in Tiruppur, through which 15,000 were expected to be employed. A similar camp to be held in Madurai with over 1.3 lakh participants might see more than 10,000 landing jobs. A preparatory meeting would be held on January 3, he added.

Mr. Moorthy said construction workers were an integral part of the State’s infrastructure. Since the DMK came to power, around 7.50 lakh persons had been enrolled in the Labour Welfare Board.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar, MLAs G. Thalapathi, A. Venkatesan and M. Boominathan were present.