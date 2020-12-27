11,250 kg ration rice seized from two rice mills

Madurai
Madurai
district police have seized 11,250 kg of ration rice that was illegally stocked in two rice mills in Tirumangalam on Sunday.
Based on alerts, police led by Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinodhini, raided a rice mill in Keelakottai and found 125 bags of rice, weighing 6,250 kg.
The police team picked up one Senthil Kumar.
In another rice mill at Melakottai, the police found 105 bags of rice, weighing 5,000 kg. The police picked up Ajmal Khan.
The rice had been collected from door to door and also from the ration shops through brokers, the DSP said. She said that the rice mill used the ration rice to make broken rice and grind them into flour and sell them.
The goods and the suspects were handed over to the Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department team for further investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath