11,250 kg ration rice seized from two rice mills

Madurai

district police have seized 11,250 kg of ration rice that was illegally stocked in two rice mills in Tirumangalam on Sunday.

Based on alerts, police led by Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinodhini, raided a rice mill in Keelakottai and found 125 bags of rice, weighing 6,250 kg.

The police team picked up one Senthil Kumar.

In another rice mill at Melakottai, the police found 105 bags of rice, weighing 5,000 kg. The police picked up Ajmal Khan.

The rice had been collected from door to door and also from the ration shops through brokers, the DSP said. She said that the rice mill used the ration rice to make broken rice and grind them into flour and sell them.

The goods and the suspects were handed over to the Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department team for further investigation.