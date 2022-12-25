1,120 kg of ration rice seized, two held

December 25, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department on Sunday seized 1,120 kg of ration rice at Saptur and arrested two persons. According to Food Cell CID sleuths, a team checking vehicles intercepted a cargo vehicle on Peraiyur Road at Saptur bus stand at around 2 a.m. The team members found 28 bags of rice, each weighing 40 kg, meant for supply through Public Distribution System in it. They arrested the driver, P. Kanimari (25) of Panaiyur, and one N. Bharathi Raja (25) of Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Villapuram.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities Regulation of Distribution by Card System Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.