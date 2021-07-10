₹11.13 lakh worth assistance to given 135 beneficiaries

Virudhunagar

10 July 2021 19:27 IST

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, on Saturday distributed ₹11.13 lakh worth assistance to 135 beneficiaries under “Chief Minister in Your Constituency” scheme.

The DMK had announced during election campaign that the petitions received then would be redressed in the first 100 days of the DMK Government.

“Out of the 20,346 petitions received from the district, 10,000 petitions were taken up for consideration and the eligible petitioners were given assistance in the first phase,” he said.

Stating that all the petitions had been managed by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, he said that Collector J. Meghanath Reddy was conducting review meetings twice a week on the petitions with officials of various departments. The officials have been instructed not to reject petitions to the possible extent.

MLAs A.R.R. Seenivasan, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Thilagavathi, Deputy Collector (Training), Shalini, were present.

Oxygen generator installed

Meanwhile, the Ministers inaugurated a medical oxygen generator installed by Sripathi Paper and Boards Mills at Sukravarpatti near Sivakasi on Saturday.

The oxygen plant has been set up at a cost of ₹40 lakh. It will generate 48 cylinders of medical oxygen every day and the cylinders would be supplied to the Government hospitals in Virudhunagar district and other neighbouring districts.

Besides the Collector, the executive director of the mill, K. Ravichandran, Assistant Collector, Sivakasi, Birathiviraj, were present.