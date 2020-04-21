₹11.10 crore crop insurance relief disbursed

A total of ₹11.10 crore compensation under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme has been disbursed to 6,585 farmers for 2018-19.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said relief for farmers who had paid premium for crop insurance and faced failure was being released. Meanwhile, ₹6.10 crore compensation for farmers, who had paid premium through Primary Cooperative Agriculture Societies, had been released between March last week and April 15. A total of 3,368 farmers who had cultivated cotton, black gram and gingelly would be benefited. The compensation had been deposited in their respective saving bank accounts.

Similarly, 3,217 farmers who have paid their premium through the common service centres have been allocated ₹5.03 crore. It would be deposited in their bank accounts. He said release of funds had come at the right time when farmers were affected by the lockdown. A total of 79,527 farmers from the district have so far got ₹130.77 crore through New India Assurance during 2018-19.