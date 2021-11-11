111 recovered mobile phones restored to owners

Madurai

11 November 2021 22:29 IST

A total of 111 mobile phones that were robbed, stolen and that went missing, and recovered by the police were restored to the owners

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over the mobile phones, worth ₹15.80 lakh, to the owners at the District Police Office. Mr. Baskaran appreciated the efforts of the Cyber Crime police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Mani and Inspector of Police Charming S. Wiselin.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is the sustained efforts of the Cyber Crime police who kept monitoring the lost mobile phones through their IMEI number for weeks and months. As and when the lost mobile phones get activated, our men reach out to the present user of the phone and inform them that their phones are crime property and retrieved them,” he said.

In most cases, the phone users had either found the phone lying on the road or unaware that they had bought stolen phones.

The SP warned thieves and robbers that the police could reach them anytime if they use robbed or stolen phones.

Mr. Baskaran said that 511 mobile phones, worth ₹64.13 lakh, had been traced and restored with the owners till date this year.

Similarly, the Cyber Cell police had recovered and handed over ₹23.97 lakh, including ₹5.51 lakh in the last three months, this year and handed the money to the owners who had lost them by revealing sensitive personal details, bank account details, including one-time password to strangers.

People should not give any details to strangers posing as officials from banks. In case of any such cheating, people could call toll-free helpline 155260 or lodge complaint through https://www.cybercrime.gov.in round the clock.