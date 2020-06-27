1,100 beds kept ready in Tirunelveli district

Taking stock: Kumar Jayant, Principal Secretary and Monitoring officer of COVID -19, inspecting a containment zone in Thoothukudi on Saturday. Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan are seen.

Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital has 72 beds with ventilators

Asserting that the district administration had kept ready sufficient number of beds in the hospitals for treating COVID-19 positive patients, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has said 72 beds with ventilators had been kept ready in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Participating in a meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday with Special Monitoring Officer for the district, Apoorva, to review anti-COVID-19 operations, Ms. Shilpa said the district received 11,500 returnees from other districts and States by road and another 1,800 persons by trains. After 737 persons tested positive till June 26, the district had 202 active cases undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Of the 1,100 beds kept ready in the district for treating COVID-19 patients, 600 beds had oxygen cylinders while 72 beds had been equipped with ventilators to treat patients having breathing problems. “Even if the number of positive cases increases rapidly, we’ve kept ready a good number of hospitals to receive the patients,” Ms. Shilpa said.

Lauding the efforts of the district administration in containing the pandemic, Dr. Apoorva said the steps taken collectively by all stakeholders, including increased testing of 45,000-odd samples, had ensured complete cure for 600-odd patients. To contain the outbreak of the viral infection, isolation camps had been created in every taluk. She said the district received adequate number of personal protection equipment.

Dr. Apoorva inspected the Gangaikondan checkpost where returnees were being screened, and the sample collection centre at ELCOT Special Economic Zone administrative office.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, Special Monitoring Officer and former Collector Kumar Jayant reviewed the anti-COVID-19 operations being carried out by the Corporation in the containment zones in Tsunami Colony and Tooveypuram, temporary vegetable market in Millerpuram, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan accompanied him.

Though the number of indigenous cases is on the rise in the district, the Special Monitoring Officer categorically denied the view that community transmission of the viral infection had started in Thoothukudi district, having 789 positive cases and 272 active cases.