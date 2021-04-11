110 children of conservancy workers receive job offers

TVS, Laurson & Toubro and other firms recruit candidates

As many as 110 candidates received job offers from private companies in a job fair held exclusively for children of conservancy workers here on Sunday.

The event saw 140 participants - postgraduates, degree holders and diploma holders - taking part in the event. Big companies such as TVS and Laurson & Toubro recruited candidates.

Advocate Sahaya Philomin Raj of Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee said the idea behind the job fair was to provide a platform for qualified youth who were unable to get a job and help them secure one. Due to lack of employment avenues, the qualified youth should not get sucked into the same occupation as that of their parents. The job fair was meant to prevent it. This is the fifth job fair organised by the committee, he said.

The private companies have welcomed the idea and have shown interest in recruiting these candidates. As a result of this, the committee was planning to conduct job fairs more often, preferably one every six months, Mr. Philomin Raj said.

Seven companies recruited candidates at the job fair. Companies dealing in garments, mobile applications and kitchen appliances participated in the day-long event.