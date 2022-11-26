11-year-old girl drowns in tank

November 26, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old girl drowned in a kanmoi while taking bath on Saturday afternoon near Natham in Dindigul district.

According to Natham police, the deceased was identified as P. Amruthashree of Velampatti village near Natham. The girl along with her mother, P.Yuganya had visited Rettapuliyamara kanmoi. While her mother was washing clothes, the girl ventured into a deeper part of the kanmoi and drowned.

The villagers who were alerted retrieved the body, which was taken to the Government Hospital in Natham.

Police registered a case under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious death and are investigating.

