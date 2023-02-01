ADVERTISEMENT

11-year-old devotee on padayatra to Palani temple, killed in road accident

February 01, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Police said a rashly-driven car by a 58-year-old man from Coimbatore collided with the child, who died on the spot; the accused is absconding and the police are on the lookout for him

An 11-year-old boy, who was on a padayatra to offer prayers at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani, was killed in a road accident in Kathiranampatty, under the Reddiyarchatiram police station limits, in Dindigul district on Tuesday night.

Police gave the name of the deceased as S. Harishwaran of Singampunari in Sivaganga district. Preliminary investigations revealed that R. Murugan, 58 of Coimbatore who drove his car in a rash and negligent manner, collided with the boy around 10 p.m. and fled the scene. The boy had been accompanied by his mother, S. Uma Jayanti.

The boy succumbed to head injuries on the spot and his body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul for a post-mortem.

Reddiyarchatiram police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, who is absconding.

