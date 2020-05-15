Madurai

11 test positive in Madurai

Eleven people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday and of them five had come from Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases till date is 143 and there are currently 54 active cases in the district.

Three of those who returned from Maharashtra were from Sedapatti and two from Elumalai. A majority of the positive cases were women.

Another 32-year-old woman from Virattipathu who arrived from Chennai also tested positive.

Within Madurai district, those who tested positive were from Oomachikulam, Villangudi and Mahatma Gandhi Nagar near Meenambalpuram. None of the patients displayed any symptoms, District Collector T. G. Vinay, said.

