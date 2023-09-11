HamberMenu
11 Tasmac employees placed under suspension in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi districts

September 11, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven employees of Tasmac retail shops in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts have been placed under suspension on charges of having collected ₹ 10 over and above the maximum retail price of liquor bottles in three days since Friday.

A statement said that Tasmac Managing Director S. Visakan had been conducting special checks at the retail shops in the two districts since Friday.

Tasmac administration had issued an order in July 2023 that those supervisors and salesmen in Tasmac retail shops found to be selling liquor bottles with a premium of ₹ 10 on their MRP would be subjected to a departmental enquiry and placed under suspension.

Mr. Visakan conducted checks through special teams at 15 Tasmac shops on Friday and Saturday and found that employees in eight shops were selling the liquor bottles at higher price.

Similarly, on Sunday, the teams found the same violations in three shops.

All those employees have been placed under suspension pending enquiry.

Besides, the teams also found that workers in nine shops had collected ₹ 5 over and above the MRP per bottle and a fine of ₹ 53,100 was imposed on them.

The MD has warned the Tasmac employees of stringent action for selling bottles at a premium rate, the statement said.

