11 persons injured in road accident near Sattur

Eleven people, including a woman, sustained injuries on Monday when the van in which they were returning home in Kovilpatti after attending Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam conference in Vikravandi overturned near Sattur.

Police said the tyre of one of the rear wheels suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the speeding van near Chinna Odaipatti around 11.45 a.m. The vehicle overturned and all passengers suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the Government hospital in Kovilapatti.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.