11 persons injured in road accident near Sattur

Published - October 28, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven people, including a woman, sustained injuries on Monday when the van in which they were returning home in Kovilpatti after attending Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam conference in Vikravandi overturned near Sattur.

Police said the tyre of one of the rear wheels suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the speeding van near Chinna Odaipatti around 11.45 a.m. The vehicle overturned and all passengers suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the Government hospital in Kovilapatti.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

