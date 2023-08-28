11 persons, including three advocates, former sub-registrar, booked in land fraud case

August 28, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

Police have registered a case against 11 persons, including three advocates and a former sub-registrar of Kodaikanal, under various charges, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation and breach of trust, here on Monday.

Following a complaint from K. Gopi of Triplicane, Chennai, the Kodaikanal police registered a case under IPC Sections 120 b, 419, 420, 468, 471 and 196 respectively. The police said that they registered the case following a direction from the Judicial Magistrate court in Kodaikanal.

The complaint was that an immovable property in the hill station, in the name of Jayanthi, wife of Shankar, was allegedly forged by a gang of 11 people who had submitted fake documents and registered the property illegally in names who were in no way connected to the property.

Representing Ms. Jayanthi, the complainant, Gopi (power agent), said the gang had indulged in impersonation and the document writer, the then sub-registrar in Kodaikanal, a few advocates and officials in the Registration Department had colluded and claimed right over the property.

A senior police officer, who has been conducting investigation, said that the gang had managed to find a person (whose name coincided with that of the original owner) and by producing documents such as Aadhaar, registered it in their names. The original owner was oblivious to the fraud. “We will take the held of forensic experts during the investigation,” the police officer said.

The names of the accused were given as Shanthi, Chandrasekar, Siddharth of Karur district, R. Krishnasamy, M. Ganesan, Marudhupandi, Gilbert, Murugesan, H. Mohamed Maideen, C. Ragavendran of Kodaikanal and Sudhakar of Pannaikadu.

