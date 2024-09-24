ADVERTISEMENT

11 persons found guilty of murdering three SC men

Updated - September 24, 2024 06:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for SC / ST Act Cases has found 11 persons belonging to an intermediate caste guilty of murdering three Scheduled Caste men at Udaippankulam under Thiruvenkatam police station limits in Tenkasi district in June 2014.

According to prosecution, Kaliraj, Venugopal and Murugan, all belonging to Scheduled Caste from Udaippankulam, had prior enmity with the members of an intermediate caste from the same village. An armed gang attacked Kaliraj, Venugopal and Murugan on June, 1, 2014 in which the trio were murdered.

The Thiruvenkatam police arrested 25 persons. Even as the trial was going on, three accused passed away and the trial was continued against others.

The SC / ST Special Court Judge Suresh Kumar on Tuesday found G. Ponnumani, S. Kuttiraj, A. Gurusamy, C. Kannan, M. Ulakkan, S. Kaliraj, V. Kannan, V. Balamurugan, R. Muthukrishnan, V. Kannan and K. Suresh guilty.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Thursday.

