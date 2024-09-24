11 persons found guilty of murdering three SC men

The Special Court for SC / ST Act Cases has found 11 persons belonging to an intermediate caste guilty of murdering three Scheduled Caste men at Udaippankulam under Thiruvenkatam police station limits in Tenkasi district in June 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to prosecution, Kaliraj, Venugopal and Murugan, all belonging to Scheduled Caste from Udaippankulam, had prior enmity with the members of an intermediate caste from the same village. An armed gang attacked Kaliraj, Venugopal and Murugan on June, 1, 2014 in which the trio were murdered.

The Thiruvenkatam police arrested 25 persons. Even as the trial was going on, three accused passed away and the trial was continued against others.

The SC / ST Special Court Judge Suresh Kumar on Tuesday found G. Ponnumani, S. Kuttiraj, A. Gurusamy, C. Kannan, M. Ulakkan, S. Kaliraj, V. Kannan, V. Balamurugan, R. Muthukrishnan, V. Kannan and K. Suresh guilty.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.