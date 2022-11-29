11 persons fined for hunting hare

November 29, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Forest personnel slapped a fine of Rs. 1.40 lakh on 11 persons for hunting hare on Sunday and Monday. A press release said a patrol team led by Forest Range Officer Saravanakumar saw a few youth hunting hare with hounds when they were patrolling near Keezha Pillaiyaarkulam under Maanur taluk on last Sunday. Detaining 7 hunters – A. Paul Arunkumar, I. Jasmine Durai, Y. Robert, A. Kovil Thangam, S. Moses, G. Arockiyaraj and C. Arun Brighton, all from Kaanaarpatti near Maanur – they slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 each on them.

In another incident at Chinthamani near Moolaikkaraipatti, a fine of Rs. 10,000 each was collected from E. Kovil Jebasingh of Meerankulam and S. Jayaseelan Vignesh of Palaniyappapuram for hunting hare and Rs. 25,000 each was collected from M. Durga Nambi of Ambasamudram and E. Subramanian of Kodaganallur for similar offence at Mukkoodal.

Since hunting of wild animals has been prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the hunters will be fined or arrested based on the gravity of the offence. The public may inform the forest officials through 0462 – 2553005 or 2903609 about hunting of wild animals.