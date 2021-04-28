11 missing fishermen located 1,100 km from Goa

28 April 2021 19:45 IST

The fishing boat will return around May 3

Chennai

The Indian Coast Guard has located 11 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who went missing around April 24, nearly 1,100 kms from Goa. The boat had set sail on April 6 for deep sea fishing from the Thengapatnam Fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu for 30 days.

On April 24, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries authorities alerted the Coast Guard regarding sighting of debris by other fishing boats operating in the area presuming the fishing boat ‘Mercedes’ to have sunk.

The Indian Coast Guard activated the International Safety Net to alert merchant vessels transiting near the position where the debris was found to look out for the missing boat. ICGS Samudra Prahiri was also deployed in the area for search and rescue operations. The Indian Navy was also requested for the launch of Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft.

As the reported position was located in Pakistan Search and Rescue Region, MRCC Karachi was also requested for assistance as per IMO norms in vogue, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

After four days of continuous search, the missing boat was located around 370 km from Lakshadweep Islands and an ICG Dornier located and corroborated the presence of the fishing boat on Wednesday morning, the release said.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, established communication with the fishing boat on a satellite phone held by the boat and ascertained the crew to be safe. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries authorities also informed the search team that the crew of Mercedes had called up home through Satellite phone to indicate that they were safe.

Following this, the Indian Coast Guard ship was diverted to render logistic and medical assistance to the crew. The fishing boat will return to Thengapatnam port under escort of the Coast Guard and will reach around May 3, the release said.