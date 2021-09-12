11 lakh vaccinated in Madurai so far

Madurai

12 September 2021 22:35 IST

Around 11 lakh people - 5.5 lakh each in urban and rural areas - had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district so far, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said here on Sunday while visiting a camp organised at a Corporation school in Kannanendal as part of the State’s mega vaccination drive.

Vaccination camps were held at 1,500 centres, including 600 in rural areas, in the district, with an aim to vaccinate two lakh people. Mr. Moorthy said the target was to inoculate two lakh people in Madurai on Sunday. During the second wave, the district administration made efforts to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 and managed to bring it under control quickly by vaccinating more people. In the rural areas too, awareness about vaccination was created with the help of women self-help groups.”

In the coming days, more efforts will be made to reach out to people in villages who have not yet been inoculated, he added.

Speaking to The Hindu later in the evening, collector S Aneesh Sekkar said that an additional 1.15 lakh people might have been vaccinated across the district on Sunday, though the figures were yet to be finalised.