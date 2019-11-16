1 kg of gold seized from passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department seized 1,100 grams of gold worth ₹ 42.08 lakh from a passenger from Singapore who arrived in Madurai airport on Friday morning.

The passenger, J. Shahul Hameed of Aruppukottai, had allegedly concealed the gold in the handle of his stroller suitcase.

Based on a tip-off, the Customs officials screened the passengers alighting from the Air India Express flight from Singapore. The passenger was arrested.