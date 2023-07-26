11-day feast begins at Our Lady of Snows Basilica

July 26, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thousands of devotees participated in the flag-hoisting of the 441st annual feast of Our Lady of Basilica here on Wednesday.

Following a Holy Mass at 4.30 a.m., Most Rev. Fr. Stephen, Bishop of Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese, conducted a special mass at 7 a.m. which was followed by the flag-hoisting that marked the commencement of the 11-day-long celebration.

After taking the flag in procession around the shrine, the Bishop hoisted the flag with people chanting ‘Ave Maria’ and sirens blaring from the nearby Old Harbour. Many brought pots of milk and banana bunches, kept them on the pedestal of the flag mast and distributed them to the gathering.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasami and DSP of Thoothukudi Town Sathyaraj participated.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements around the church and effected traffic diversions. These will be in force till August 5. The Corporation has deployed a good number of sanitary workers around the church to clear the garbage immediately.

The shrine was overflowing with devotees in the noon as Bishop of Kottar Diocese Most Rev. Fr. Nazarene adorned the statue of Our Lady of Snows with gold ornaments offered by devotees and the golden crown. The Bishop also led the evening prayers and benediction.

The 16th golden car festival will be held on August 5 as part of the centenary celebrations of Thoothukudi RC Diocese. The Collector has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the district on that day to enable the devotees to participate in the celebration. The compensatory working day for this local holiday will be August 12, the second Saturday of the month.

All festival celebrations of the shrine can be viewed live on https://youtube.com/@SnowsBasilicaChurch, said Rev. Kumar Raja, Rector.