11-day Dussehra festival begins at Kulasekaranpattinam

Published - October 03, 2024 08:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The flag-hoisting ceremony at Kulasekaranpattinam Mutharamman temple in Thoothukudi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual 11-day Dussehra festival began at the famous Mutharamman Temple at Kulasekaranpattinam in Thoothukudi district with hoisting of the flag on Thursday.

Chanting Om Kali and Jai Kali, the devotees followed the decorated temple elephant to the shrine. On reaching the shrine, the flag was hoisted and devotees tied the holy kaapu marking the beginning of the fasting.

The festival, which attracts devotees from far and near, is famous next to the Dussehra celebrations in Mysuru in Karnataka. On all festive days, visitors are provided with annadhanam, water and other essentials by outfits in and around the shrine.

The highlight of the festival- Mahisha Soorasamharam - which happens on the 10th day (October 12) would be the cynosure of all eyes. Apart from pujas and special abishekams, which are performed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the procession of the deity draws huge crowds daily at 10 p.m.

Officials from the district, HR&CE, police, transport and Fire and Rescue Services departments have made elaborate arrangements for the visitors, said HR&CE Joint Commissioner M. Anbumani. Temple Board chairman V. Kannan, Temple Executive Officer R. Ramasubramanian and Assistant Commissioner K. Selvi and other officers held a review meeting ahead of the celebrations.

