11-day book fair ends in Virudhunagar

November 29, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Around ₹2 crore worth books were sold and one lakh people visited the fair

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors taking a look at the Vembakottai archaeological excavation trench model displayed at the book fair, in Virudhunagar. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Around ₹2 crore worth books were sold during the 11-day book fair held in Virudhunagar, said Collector J Meganath Reddy.

Speaking at the valedictory event of the first edition of the book fair that started on KVS campus on November 17, he said that close to one lakh people visited the stalls.

Thanking officials from various departments, police, volunteers and organisers from Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) for giving plenty of offers, he said the large turnout had instilled confidence in the organisers to bring more publishers for the second edition.

Presiding over the function, Revenue Minister K.K.SS.R. Ramachandran said Chief Minister M K Stalin had been instrumental to holding the book fairs as he had ordered all districts in the State to conduct them to benefit the people.

He congratulated the Collector and the district administration for organising the fair in a big way.

Offering felicitation, Lok Sabha MP Tamilachi Thangapandian said books not only gave knowledge, but facilitated in personality development. The book fair had a good number of leading publications. She appreciated the officials for organising it in a grand manner.

Speaking on the theme, Vaanam Ungal Kaiyil, the poet said Virudhunagar had produced many stalwarts. The district had the distinction of topping the pass percentage in Plus Two public examination consecutively for over two decades in Tamil Nadu, she added and wished it continued in coming years.

MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan also spoke on the occasion. District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar thanked the school management for giving space to organise the book fair.

