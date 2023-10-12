11-day book fair begins at Tamukum Grounds in Madurai

October 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Inaugurating the 11-day annual book fair, Tamil Nadu Information and Digital Services Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Thursday that the fair was apt for a heritage city like Madurai, which has a great legacy of tradition and culture for several thousands of years.

“Like education is mandatory for a person to come up in life, reading books is equally important for an individual as it shapes one’s personality and helps achieve their goals. By reading books in various languages, knowledge widens and will be a great asset through out one’s life,” he said.

Sharing his student days experiences, Mr Rajan said that he used to read a minimum of two books a week. With no other interests and the absence of internet, he said helped him read a variety of books from the school library. He appealed to the students to visit such book fairs and benefit from the wide range of books available.

In her address, Madurai District Collector M. S. Sangeetha said that since 2007, the book fair has been well organised in Madurai with the active participation of BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India). Stating that reading books was in existence from time immemorial, she said, earlier it was available in forms such as olaichuvadi to the present days e-books.

Recalling how the letters written by late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru changed the perception of his daughter Indira Gandhi, who became a powerful leader in the country and ruled the nation as Prime Minister, the Collector said that the 11-day book festival would have over 200 stalls.

Leading publishers from different parts of the State and other locations are participating. She appealed to the children to come in large numbers and visit the stalls.

Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that books would not only give knowledge, but also be a good companion. She said that the Corporation would arrange for visit of their students to the book fair.

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, BAPASI president S. Vairavan and among others felicitated.

District Revenue Officer Saktivel welcomed and Additional Collector Monica Rana proposed vote of thanks.

The organisers said that during the book fair, they would conduct special events including debates, literary interactions and cultural programmes for the visitors. The fair would be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and arrangements were being made for famous writers to visit the fair.