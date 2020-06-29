11 crops eligible for insurance coverage

Madurai
A total of 432 revenue villages in the district have been notified to be eligible for crop insurance for this Kharif season under the revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
An official from the Agriculture Department said that 11 crops were eligible for crop insurance.
According to a Government Order, farmers could claim the insurance amount for the insured area if they were unable to undertake sowing due to deficit rainfall or adverse weather conditions.
For standing crop, comprehensive risk insurance is provided to cover yield losses due to drought, floods, pest attack, landslides or other natural calamities.
The order further stated that insurance coverage for post-harvest losses would be available only up to a maximum two weeks from harvesting.
The scheme will be implemented with Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited.
Interested farmers could register for crop insurance at nationalised banks and cooperative societies, said the official.
Paddy farmers can register before August 16. Farmers cultivating maize, red gram, green gram, black gram, groundnut and cotton can register before August 31.
At the firka level, farmers cultivating sorghum, bajra and sunflower can register before August 16.
