₹11 cr.-worth ambergris seized, three held

November 16, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested three persons from Tirunelveli district for allegedly possessing 11.125 kg of ambergris, worth about ₹11 crore in the international market, which is used as an ingredient for making costly perfumes.

The police said a car was intercepted at Villikudiyiruppu Junction near Udangudi by a team conducting vehicle check on Wednesday. When the police checked the vehicle, they found ambergris packed in three polythene bags.

Since possession or sale of ambergris by individuals has been banned in the country under the Wildlife Protection Act, the police picked up the three occupants of the car — M. Thadeus Benitto (44) of Irukkanthurai near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, A. Arul Alwin (40) of Perumanal near Koodankulam and R. Venugopal (35) of Chettikulam, also near Koodankulam.

The police handed over the trio and the seized ambergris to Forest Department officials.

