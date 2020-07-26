11 booked for cheating bank of ₹1.16 crore

Central Crime Branch of Madurai City Police have registered a cheating case against 11 persons on a charge of availing loan from Karur Vysya Bank to the tune of ₹ 1.16 crore based on forged documents.
Among the accused are B. Suresh Kanna, 41, who runs a school in Mathur. The bank manager of Mattuthavani branch, Arun Renganathan, has complained that the accused availed loan based on three plots in Mathur, and Malar Nagar- II from February 2019. He said that the documents of the properties were found to be forged. The CCB registered a case of criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating.
Woman held
A woman, S. Amutha, 45, was arrested after she attempted to murder her husband V. Sivaraja, 47, by crushing his head with a grinder stone at the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Uchapatti near here in the small hours of Saturday.
Police said their daughter Nirmal, 27, was woken up by the alarm raised by her father around 1 a.m. She found her mother trying to murder her father.
The injured has been admitted to a government hospital. Amutha was angry over Sivaraja talking to a woman over phone for the past one year even after she had objected to it.
Austinpatti police are investigating.
