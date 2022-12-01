10th standard student electrocuted near school

December 01, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A 15-year-old boy Vijayakumar son of Murugesan of Malampatti village near Tirupathur in Sivaganga district reportedly died after he came in contact with a live electric wire on Thursday.

Police said that the boy, who had come to the school in Velangudi at 7 a.m., attended special class since he was appearing for the 10th public examination this year. During the break, the boy had gone to a nearby mess to have his food. When he returned, he had taken a short cut route to reach his class, where he had come in contact with the live wire. The boy died on the spot.

The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Locals complained that they rushed the victim on a two-wheeler to the nearby Amma mini-clinic, where there was no one to attend. It was said that Murugesan has three children and he works in a hotel in Tirupur district. Kandavarayanpatti police have registered a case.