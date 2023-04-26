108 drinking water augmenting works to be executed in Tirunelveli district to face summer crisis

April 26, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With the storage level in the irrigation dams falling sharply to hit drinking water supply in several areas, the district administration has drawn plans to execute 108 works at the cost of ₹ 5.29 crore to improve drinking water supply in the district during this summer.

The Papanasam and Manimuthar dams, which take care of agricultural operations in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, besides quenching the thirst of several million population in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts with the cumulative storage capacity of 11,011 mcft, now have only 1,806 mcft water.

While Papanasam Dam has 107.75 mcft (just 1.96%) against the maximum capacity of 5,500 mcft, Manimuthar dam, the southern Tamil Nadu’s largest dam, has 1,699 mcft (30.83%) water against the maximum storage capacity of 5,511 mcft.

And, other smaller dams like Servalar (56.28 mcft now against maximum capacity of 1,225 mcft – 4.59%), Vadakku Pachchaiyar (9.23 mcft against maximum capacity of 442 mcft – 2.09%), Nambiyar (15.58 mcft against maximum capacity of 82.17 mcft – 18.96%) and Kodumudiyar (8.96 mcft against maximum capacity of 121.84 mcft – 7.35%) also have trivial quantity of water.

“Now, these disturbing numbers will give you the clear picture and what is in store for this summer… There are no summer showers in the catchment areas, which mean that we’ll have to wait for the start of southwest monsoon possibly in the first week of June. And, we’ve to ensure drinking water supply until then and also feed the industries in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. So, we’ve started taking certain measures to keep all 236 infiltration wells wet by digging canals within the Tamirabharani to take even the small flow around these wells so as to sustain the pumping of water,” said a TWAD Board official, who predicts worst drinking water supply in decades by May-end in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said 108 projects like sinking of new borewells, revival of existing deep borewells and increasing the water supply capacity of these borewells, digging new wells etc. to augment drinking water supply to the public had been taken-up on an outlay of ₹ 5.29 crore across the district.

“Since storage level in the reservoirs, which determine the flow of water in the Tamirabharani and the supply of drinking water, has reached precarious condition, the public should judiciously use water. Those who have illegally fitted motors in the drinking water connections will have to face serious legal consequences as surprise checks are being conducted. Besides initiating legal action, the drinking water connection will be cut permanently,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

The Collector said any complaint pertaining to erratic drinking water supply may be submitted through phones with the panchayat unions concerned: Ambasamudram – 04634 – 250397, Cheranmahadevi – 04634 – 260131, Kalakkad – 04635 – 265532, Maanur – 0462 – 2485123, Nanguneri – 04635 – 250229, Palayamkottai – 0462 – 2572092, Paappaakudi – 04634 – 274540, Radhapuram – 04637 – 254125 and Valliyoor – 04637 – 220242.

“Officials of all panchayat unions have been exhorted to attend immediately the complaints they receive about drinking water supply. Those who refuse to give proper reply to the complainants will have to face music,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.