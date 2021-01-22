₹1.08 crore compensation given to 953 farmers hit by Cyclone Burevi in Virudhunagar district

Compensation to the tune of ₹1.08 crore to 953 farmers whose crops were damaged on 548.043 hectares of land due to Cyclone Burevi has been disbursed in Virudhunagar district, said Collector R. Kannan.

Speaking at the virtual farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held on Friday, Mr. Kannan, said that the Department of Agriculture had given ₹ 24.75 lakh to 246 farmers who had lost their crops on 129.755 hectares.

Similarly, the Department of Horticulture, had given a compensation of ₹83.65 lakh to 707 farmers for damages to crops in over 48.288 hectares.

Joint Director (Agriculture), S. Uthandaraman, clarified that the compensation had come from Disaster Management Fund and the compensation for the insured crops would come later.

Besides, assessment of crops that has been damaged due to northeast monsoon was under way. Village administrative officers have been asked not to reject any of the applications seeking compensation, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam leader N. A. Ramachandra Raja, said that special camps for assessment of damaged crops should be extended as lot of farmers were unaware of the three-day camp held across the district.

He also wanted the Collector to order diversion of sugarcane to other sugar factories in the State as Dharani Sugar Mill at Vasudevanallur has not commenced crushing.

However, the officials clarified that the crushing would start at Dharani Sugar Mill by March first week.

The farmers also sought conduct of the grievances redressal meeting at the Collectorate as usual instead of virtual meet as all other activities, including political meetings have been permitted.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Personal Assistance (Agriculture) to Collector Sankar S. Narayanan, Joint Registrar (Cooperative), Dilipkumar, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), Arunachalakani, were among those who took part in the meeting.