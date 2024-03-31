ADVERTISEMENT

₹1.08 crore cash seized in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency

March 31, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams deployed in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency till Saturday have confiscated a total of about ₹1.08 crore in cash and ₹1.40 crore worth gold and silver ornaments. 

On Saturday alone, the teams during vehicle checks confiscated about ₹1.06 lakh from a vehicle in Nagercoil Assembly constituency, ₹3.75 lakh in Kulachal Assembly constituency and ₹78,500 from vehicles in Killiyur Assembly constituency.  

Further, relating to the offence of printing pamphlets without acquiring permission from the Election Commission and printing pamphlets without the details of the printing press, two cases were registered.  

