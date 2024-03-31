GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹1.08 crore cash seized in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency

March 31, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams deployed in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency till Saturday have confiscated a total of about ₹1.08 crore in cash and ₹1.40 crore worth gold and silver ornaments. 

On Saturday alone, the teams during vehicle checks confiscated about ₹1.06 lakh from a vehicle in Nagercoil Assembly constituency, ₹3.75 lakh in Kulachal Assembly constituency and ₹78,500 from vehicles in Killiyur Assembly constituency.  

Further, relating to the offence of printing pamphlets without acquiring permission from the Election Commission and printing pamphlets without the details of the printing press, two cases were registered.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.