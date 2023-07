July 08, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The ‘108’ Ambulance Workers Union affiliated to Central Organisation of Indian Trade Unions and data operators and others staged a demonstration in front of the Tiruvalluvar statue near Madurai Collectorate on Saturday. The members demanded better pay and eight-hour duty instead of 12-hour shift. They said that the services should be regularised and recruitment should not be made on contract basis.