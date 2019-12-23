10,730 voters deleted from electoral roll

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

Collectors of Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts released draft electoral rolls on Monday, ahead of the two-phase elections to rural local bodies, scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30.

Releasing the draft roll in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties on Monday, Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said the draft roll was readied after receiving applications for inclusion and deletion of names since the release of final electoral on March 27, 2019.

During the revision from March 27 and December 6 a total of 8,739 new voters – 4,186 men and 4,553 women were included in the list, while names of 10,730 voters – 5,256 men and 5,473 women and one third gender were deleted, he said.

As per the draft roll, the final tally in the district, comprising four Assembly segments, stood at 11,20,450 – 5,59,421 men, 5,60,959 women and 70 others, he said. This was 1,991 voters less than 11,22,441 voters figured in the final electoral roll released on March 27, he added.

Later, Mr. Rao, who is the District Election Officer, told reporters that the district election office was fully geared up to conduct the elections to rural local bodies. A total of 6,048 candidates were in the fray for four different elections after 1,545 candidates have been elected unopposed. A total of 1,819 polling stations have been established and 364 of them have been identified as sensitive polling stations. Flying squads have been formed to monitor violation of model code of conduct, he said.

Constituency-wise roll

Paramakudi: Total: 2,45,888 (Men 1,22,319, Women 1,23,548, Others 21); Thiruvadanai: Total: 2,79,854 (Men 1,40,190, Women 1,39,642, Others 22); Ramanathapuram: Total 2,93,630 (Men 1,45,968, Women 1,47,643, Others 19); Mudukulathur: Total 3,01,078 (Men 1,50,944, Women 1,50,126, Others 8)

Total: 11,20,450 (Men 5,59,421, Women 5,60,959, Others 70)

Sivaganga

Collector J. Jayakanthan said the total electorates in four assembly segments in the district stood at 11,36,744 – 5.60,992 men, 5,75,696 women and 56 others. A total of 5,963 new voters – 2,814 men, 3,147 women and 2 others were included and names of 797 voters, including 464 women were deleted during the revision, he said. All arrangements are in place for the elections to rural local bodies, he added.

Constituency-wise roll

Karaikudi: Total 3,02,394 (Men 1,49,263, Women 1,53,089, Others 42); Tirupattur: Total 2,82,767 (Men 1,39,213, Women 1,43,544, Others 10); Sivaganga: Total 2,87,334 (Men 1,41,652, Women 1,45,680, Others 2); Manamadurai: Total 2,64,249 (Men 1,30,864, Women 1,33,383, Others 2)

Total: 11,36,744 (Men 5,60,992, Women 5,75,696, Others 56).