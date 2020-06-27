107 frontline workers hit in a week

In a week’s time, between June 19 and 25, as many as 107 frontline workers who had put their life at risk to serve the public tested positive for COVID-19.

These workers are not restricted to the medical staff at Government Rajaji Hospital. They belong to the police department, railways, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and health department. To ensure their safety, every department has laid down rules to be followed. Still, the fear of contracting the infection is always there among the frontline workers.

K. Senthil, Treatment Coordinator of COVID-19 speciality hospital at the GRH, said 30 doctors and 40 nurses tested positive - 10 doctors in the last two days alone. Apart from enforcing a shift system that ensures doctors and nurses work continuously for only two weeks on a rotation basis, the GRH has also closed down common areas such as canteens to ensure that there is little space for socialising.

“While food is delivered to their rooms, even when it is served in a common area, we insist that they maintain personal distancing. Hospital staff have been told to travel individually in separate vehicles from their place of stay to the hospital to prevent spread of infection. We screen mess workers regularly,” he said.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said 56 police personnel tested positive till date and 10 of them had been discharged. Those who displayed symptoms were expected to visit the police hospital for treatment. If the symptoms persisted even after three days, they must go for the COVID-19 test. The frontline police personnel who tested positive had been admitted to the GRH, Railway Hospital and Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur.

“Most of them displayed one symptom or the other. For asymptomatic cases, we have arranged beds at a marriage hall on Armed Reserve Ground. We have provided face shields, masks, multivitamins, pulse oximeters, thermometers and sanitisers in every police station. To prevent continuous exposure, front line workers are given only four-hour shifts,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said only one staff member from the civic body - a clerk- had tested positive till date. “We take tests for conservancy workers, those who fix drains and the office staff. We wipe door handles at the Corporation office. We have provided multivitamin tablets and even conducted a full-body check-up for the staff of all Urban Primary Health Centres,” he said. Those with comorbidities were not allowed to work in the front line so that they do not fall sick, he said.

Collector T. G. Vinay said all revenue staff were screened and wearing mask was mandatory for all. Because of heavy footfall, all offices in the Collectorate were regularly disinfected.