1,068 migrants leave for M.P.

26 May 2020 22:29 IST

MADURAI

A total of 1,068 people, who were brought from 12 districts, left for Madhya Pradesh on a special train from Madurai at 8.05 p.m. on Tuesday.

As many as 167 of them were staying in Madurai district. The others were brought from Kanniyakumari, Karur, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Pudukkottai districts. A majority of them were migrant workers.

A total of 426 people are expected to board the special train at Erode, according to a press release from the district administration.