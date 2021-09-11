Madurai

1,067 vaccination camps to be held in Virudhunagar

After having administered 10.22 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines till date, Virudhunagar district administration has geared up to vaccinate around 1 lakh people during the mega vaccination programme on Sunday.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, said that 52% of the eligible persons above 18 years have been vaccinated in the district till Friday. While 7,99.346 have got their first dose, 2,23650 have taken their second dose also.

As part of the ambitious task of 100% vaccination, the district administration has planned for mass vaccination through 1,067 camps to be held across the district in all local bodies.

The vaccination would be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

People can get to know about the nearest vaccination camp through the Virudhunagar district administration website https://virudhunagar.nic.in

The Collector appealed to all eligible persons to make use of the opportunity to prevent fatalities due to COVID-19 pandemic.


