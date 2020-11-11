Madurai

106 more acres to be acquired for Thoothukudi airport expansion

THOOTHUKUDI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that the State Government would soon give 106 acres of land required for the Thoothukudi airport expansion.

“This is in addition to the already acquired and handed over 600 acres of land for the airport expansion under way,” Mr. Palaniswami said here after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Thoothukudi airport, which is now handling only 72-seater small aircrafts, is struggling to handle the ever-growing passenger traffic. Meanwhile, the airport has been equipped with night landing facility.

