106 dengue positive cases in Madurai till February 10

Madurai

11 February 2021 21:34 IST

A total of 106 dengue positive cases have been recorded in Madurai district from the beginning of the year till February 10, according to the data obtained from the Health Department. Although two boys from S. Alangulam have recently died due to viral haemorrhagic fever, health officials claim that they were not because of confirmed dengue fever.

According to the data, a total of 38 dengue positive cases were recorded in the district in the first 10 days of February.

Advertising

Advertising

A seven-year-old boy from S. Alangulam, who was admitted to a private hospital, passed away on January 21 when he was undergoing treatment.

Days after that incident, a six-year-old boy from S. Alangulam passed away at Government Rajaji Hospital last week. In both the cases, the cause of death has been identified as viral haemorrhagic fever. “Tests that are necessary for confirming dengue fever, including ELISA test, were not conducted in both the cases. Hence, it could not be considered as confirmed dengue deaths,” said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

Nevertheless, dengue prevention activities are happening at full swing at the hotspots of the district, he added.