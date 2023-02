February 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Civil Supplies -Criminal Investigation Department sleuths seized 1,050 kg of ration rice hoarded at a house in Alanganallur in Madurai district on Tuesday. According to Food Cell sources, the team of sleuths found 21 bags of ration rice, each weighing 50 kg, in the house of A. Silambarasan, 35,. He was arrested.