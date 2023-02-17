1.05 lakh hectares of paddy crop damaged in Ramanathpuram district; farmers demand ₹30,000 as relief against ₹13,500 relief from govt

February 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to give ₹30,000 as relief per hectare, the paddy farmers in Ramanathapuram district shouted slogans and staged a demonstration briefly during the monthly grievance meeting held here on Friday.

District Collector Johny Tom Varghese chaired the meeting in which Joint Director (Agriculture) Saraswathi, Cooperative Department Joint Director Muthukumar, Ramanathapuram District Central Cooperative Bank MD Manoharan, PA (Agriculture) to Collector Dhanuskodi and other officers participated.

The farmers led by Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam district president Muthuraman said that though the officers inspected the damaged crops, almost three months had gone by but they have not got any relief so far.

Immediately, the Collector intervened and asked the officials to respond to which Mr. Dhanuskodi said that the government inspection showed that a total of 1,34,859 hectares of paddy had been raised in the district and that 1,05,000 ha was damaged. The government had issued compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare in an order.

However, the farmers were up against the announcement and demanded that they be given ₹30,000 per hectare. Some among them suggested that when the farmers in the delta region had been given ₹20,000, they cannot accept ₹13,500.

After a pause, the Collector said that he would take up the matter with the State government.

Chilli farmers from Kadaladi and Mudukalathur blocks also expressed concern as drought had hit their crops.

A group of farmers from Vengalur village in Paramakudi block said that after a HT electric live wire had fallen on their fields, close to 250 acres of sugarcane crops had not given full yield. When they were expecting about 50 tonnes per acre, due to the snapping of the wire and the resultant fire, they were able to harvest only 18 tonnes per acre. They demanded the district administration to conduct an inspection and give them adequate compensation.

Sikkal farmers led by Packianathan claimed that the district, which had thousands of palm trees, were slowly losing the trees due to various factors. Recently, the palm trees were being felled as entrepreneurs had proposed to establish solar parks in these lands, which they wanted to be stopped. “We are not against solar power plants, but kindly avoid setting them up in lands, where palm trees are standing tall,” he appealed.

Fishermen grievance meeting

In the evening, Mr Johny Tom Varghese presided over the fishermen grievance meeting in which the fisheries department officials said that during the last year alone, the authorities had imposed ₹80 lakh as fine and booked over 420 cases for violations by fishermen in the district.

The Collector promised to provide basic infrastructural facilities for the fishermen, and at the same time wanted the fishermen to abide by the laws. Using banned fish nets would not be permitted, he said and underlined the legal consequences.

The fisheries department officials led by DD Kathavarayan and others said that they would examine the modalities to streamline and simplify the issuance of ID cards to the fishermen. They were also promised surveillance in the sea and wanted the fishermen to cooperate with other enforcement agencies.