105 gender reassignment surgeries performed at GRH in one year

February 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

As many as 105 gender reassignment surgeries had been performed between January 2022 and January 2023 at the transgender multi-speciality clinic of Government Rajaji Hospital, said doctors.

The clinic, established in July 2021, functions from the Outpatient Ward No. 4 at the GRH and has a team of doctors from various specialities, including endocrinologists, gynecologists and psychiatrists.

Head of Endocrinology and convenor of the clinic S. Sridhar said the surgeries were performed only on individuals aged above 18 with their consent. He said the transperson would be examined by a team of medical experts and then evaluated as a transperson by a psychiatrist. Finally, gender-affirming hormone treatment would be inducted by an endocrinologist.

“The hormone treatment is given for a minimum period of six months and ideally for a year. Their mental stability and their faith in their choice would be monitored throughout and they would be given psychiatric counselling because while hormone therapy is reversible, the surgeries are not,” noted Dr. Sridhar.

Head of Plastic Surgery Department P. Suresh Kumar said the surgeries were covered under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). “Submission of a legal affidavit certificate from a notary public for change of sex is essential before performing surgeries,” he added.

While 90 bilateral mastectomy (removal of breasts) surgeries on trans males (female to male conversion) were performed, breast augmentation surgeries were performed on 10 trans females between July 2021 and January 2023.

Four hysterectomies (removal of uterus and ovaries) on trans males were performed by a team, led by Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department N. Sumathi, and urologists, led by Head of Urology Department Manimaran, performed penectomy (removal of penis) on a trans females during the same period.

According to official data, 132 new trans males and 83 trans females were medically assessed at the clinic from January 2022 to January 2023, while 140 trans persons were treated from July 2021 to December 2021.

Beneficiaries of the clinic are spread across the State in places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi and Salem.

Dr. Sridhar, however, said not many beneficiaries visited the clinic for necessary follow-ups. He said so far only six trans persons, who were supported by their families and continued to live with them post-surgery, had undergone gender reassignment surgeries.

Dean A. Rathinavel told The Hindu that people should induct trans persons into workforce so as to enhance their livelihood which would do true justice to these surgeries.

Around 150 trans persons had been issued medical certificates to get identity cards and various benefits from the Social Welfare Department. The doctors said vocal cord tightening would soon be offered at the clinic.